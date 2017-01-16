The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

New Images From Marvel’s ‘The Defenders’ Give Few Hints About The Plot

#Daredevil #Jessica Jones #Marvel
Author Profile Picture
Deputy Entertainment Editor
01.16.17

Netflix

For years now, the big screen has had Marvel’s Avengers as the glue holding together their cinematic universe. This year, the small screen finally gets their own Marvel superhero team with Netflix’s The Defenders. While fans of the superhero genre still have to get through Danny Rand’s (Finn Jones) origin story in Iron Fist, expectations are high for the street-level team-up coming to the streaming service later this summer. To help whet fans’ appetite, Netflix recently released a small trove of official images revealing faces both old and new…though Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is copiously absent.

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) features front and center of Netflix’s promotional push for The Defenders. In one image, Misty Knight (Simone Missick) grills an apparently arrested Jones about something while three thick files with Jones’ priors sit on the table. Whatever they’re discussing, it will most likely further entwine the two sides of Luke Cage’s life. In the other, Jones (wearing the same shirt and gloves) grabs coffee with her longtime friend Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor). I’m not above asking someone to please ID Trish’s bag because it’s super cute. Also, it seems large enough to house a costume should Netflix decide it’s time for Hellcat to suit up. Hint, hint.

Netflix

Netflix

Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is still behind bars at the beginning of The Defenders, as evidenced by the promotional still of him in prison orange flanked by two officers. But the look on Cage’s face almost appears to be one of triumph and Colter has already confirmed his character won’t be spending the series in a jail cell. Perhaps this is the moment before Cage tastes freedom once more

TOPICS#Daredevil#Jessica Jones#Marvel
TAGSDaredevilJessica JonesMarvelNETFLIXTHE DEFENDERS
Author Profile Picture
Mother. Wife. Geek. Writer. Succinct. Donna Dickens has been writing for the Internet for almost a decade. She has a particular love of Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and the dark lord Cthulhu. Her favorite color is Octarine.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 10 hours ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP