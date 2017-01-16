Netflix

For years now, the big screen has had Marvel’s Avengers as the glue holding together their cinematic universe. This year, the small screen finally gets their own Marvel superhero team with Netflix’s The Defenders. While fans of the superhero genre still have to get through Danny Rand’s (Finn Jones) origin story in Iron Fist, expectations are high for the street-level team-up coming to the streaming service later this summer. To help whet fans’ appetite, Netflix recently released a small trove of official images revealing faces both old and new…though Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is copiously absent.

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) features front and center of Netflix’s promotional push for The Defenders. In one image, Misty Knight (Simone Missick) grills an apparently arrested Jones about something while three thick files with Jones’ priors sit on the table. Whatever they’re discussing, it will most likely further entwine the two sides of Luke Cage’s life. In the other, Jones (wearing the same shirt and gloves) grabs coffee with her longtime friend Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor). I’m not above asking someone to please ID Trish’s bag because it’s super cute. Also, it seems large enough to house a costume should Netflix decide it’s time for Hellcat to suit up. Hint, hint.

Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is still behind bars at the beginning of The Defenders, as evidenced by the promotional still of him in prison orange flanked by two officers. But the look on Cage’s face almost appears to be one of triumph and Colter has already confirmed his character won’t be spending the series in a jail cell. Perhaps this is the moment before Cage tastes freedom once more