Patton Oswalt Takes Over ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on The Flash, Barry finally just told people his problems instead of hiding them, and also a potential future supervillain (Caitlin) recruited another potential future supervillain (Drac-er, Julian) to the team in an event that will surely not go wrong. Speaking of things that won’t go wrong, Cisco has to fight a superpowers duel. We’ll watch him somehow narrowly survive this at 8pm ET on the CW. Immediately after…





Last week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow was so insanely bonkers there’s no way to summarize it without sounding like you’re making it up. Suffice to say it was a massive love letter to Star Wars and the power of filmmaking to inspire us all. Anyway, this week we’re finally getting The Legion of Doom in all its glory, so at this rate expect Gotham and Legends to have an ongoing competition for who can go further over the top. That’s at 9pm EST on the CW, and if that’s not enough superheroics for you…





If you were wondering what the heck the deal was with Agent Koening, a.k.a. Patton Oswalt, we finally get an answer tonight. It will presumably be something unnerving and wacky, since that’s Oswalt’s specialty. Although, um, he does get some glass in his eye apparently. That’s on ABC at 10pm ET. Join us, won’t you?