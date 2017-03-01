‘The Flash’ Fights Apes On This Week’s Geeky TV

Who Is Aquaman?

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.28.17

Last week on The Flash, we had a celebrity ape fight, saw the return of Jesse Quick (who promptly picked right back up with Wally), Julian asked Caitlin out on a date because that surely won’t go wrong, and Gorilla Grodd decided to let bygones be bygones and settled in to rule his gorillaverse. Just kidding! Of course he’s invading Earth-1!

Thanks to the vagaries of production cycles and the placement of sweeps, The Flash is the last show standing in the usual superhero power block on Tuesdays. Legends of Tomorrow will be back next week, wacky as ever, though, so it won’t feel lonely for long. Still, it’s weird that it’s the Flash dealing with a psychic gorilla invasion, since this is the kind of stuff the Legends usually resolve. Ah well, every superhero gets their turn in the barrel.

We’re also hopefully this leads to a new dawn of DC ape villains. If Grodd can get a chance, why not the gay gorilla arms dealer and the brain in a can he’s in love with? Why not Mod Gorilla Boss, a villain too ridiculous even for the LEGO Batman Movie? We’ll see if any apes escape to Earth-1 tonight at 8pm on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

