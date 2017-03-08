‘The Flash’ Faces Savitar On This Week’s Geeky TV

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week on The Flash, a sociopathic ape nearly started World War III. So we kept him on Earth, which seems like a really bad idea, and Barry took a knee to propose to Iris, which seems like an even worse idea. Oh, also Wally is either possessed by this season’s big bad, Savitar, or is completely losing his mind. Maybe both!

Just how, precisely, Savitar and Wally are connected will be laid out this episode, which once again features a member of Team Flash keeping something the rest of the team should know a big secret. We assume that will go horribly wrong, but we’ll find out tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. And immediately after…





Doppelgangers! Because, why not, Legends of Tomorrow is gleefully bonkers anyway, seeing as this comes after their Camelot episode. Although considering how often they get trapped on the ship, you’d think they’d have a contingency plan by now. Come on guys, brainwashed crewmate, ship turned against you, this is a typical Thursday for you guys. Plan ahead! Lay in some weapons! Maybe have Ray reprogram Gideon to avoid this exact scenario! At the very least put like a deadbolt on Rip’s cell! We’ll see what not thinking ahead costs you at 9pm EST, also on the CW. Join us, won’t you?