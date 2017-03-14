‘The Flash’ Heads Into The Speed Force On This Week’s Geeky TV

Who Is Aquaman?

15 Comments

Last week on The Flash, we once again learned that Team Flash’s compulsive need to keep secrets from each other is going to blow up in their faces every time. This week, it’s up to Barry, who isn’t at fault for once, to save Wally’s bacon by going into the Speed Force. Yep, it’s time for Barry to explore another dream world, this one with several fan favorites returning! Who knew the Speed Force could be so creepy?

Presumably Barry will save Wally, but that still leaves open the question of how they’ll deal with Savitar, who now seems out to kill Iris. We’ll see how that works out at 8pm ET on the CW. Meanwhile, the Legends of Tomorrow go nuts on history.


Yes, this episode will feature a superhero and supervillain fighting inside a moon capsule, because Legends of Tomorrow is nothing if not dedicated to its wacky premise. It’s nice to see Ray remembers he’s got shrinking powers for once, though. Those seem to be the kind of thing he should be using more often. Anyway, the team is finally chasing down the last pieces of the Spear of Destiny, which will involve going to the moon in Apollo 13. We’ll see if they manage to derail the space program at 9pm ET also on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

