‘The Flash’ Has Too Many Harrys On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on The Flash, a bachelorette party kicked the crap out of a supervillain. This week, Barry and Ralph go buddy cop and we discover there’s actually a Council of Ricks in the CW Arrowverse. Which, if you stop and think about it, really does explain pretty much everything. Although we’d note councils in the Arrowverse don’t end well. Anyway, Barry and Ralph fight inanimate objects a metahuman brings to life and… that’s just A Night At The Museum, isn’t it? We’ll see if Barry can pull a Ben Stiller tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Meanwhile, over in the timestream:

Yes, the Legends of Tomorrow are going full Freaky Friday, as Stein and Jax swap brains. Understandably, Stein’s happy to be young again, while Jax apparently is a bit upset he’s now Victor Garber. We don’t know, Jax, of all the people you could have your brain swapped into, Victor Garber isn’t the worst. Did you see his guest shot on Difficult People? Hilarious!

Seriously, though, switching them back is the thrust of the episode, and ignore the title; they’re punning on the fact that Helen of Troy is running around ruining everything. We’ll find out how badly tonight at 9pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?