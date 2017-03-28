‘The Flash’ Meets A New Old Foe On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on The Flash, Barry and Kara realized their relationship problems through song, and Barry, of course, took exactly the wrong message from it. So he reproposed to Iris, and now they’re together just in time to fight an evil magician!
In the comics, Kadabra is a performer from the 64th century who comes back in time to impress us with his advanced technology, since all the mockery of Criss Angel and David Blaine was sadly lost to historians. That also makes him really dangerous, though, so Barry will have a fight on his hands at 8pm EST on the CW. Now, what’s happening over on Legends Of Tomorrow?
Yep, the Legion of Doom rewrote reality, and it stinks, because supervillains never bother to learn how to govern. Really, if you think about it, that’s what undoes all these guys, in the end, a lack of civics training. Taking over the world is cool, but then you have to, like, pave roads and build schools or people start whining at you. Sure, you can hire henchmen by the squad, but you can’t put mercs in charge of the DMV. We’ll see how their fantasy world crumbles right after Barry fighting magic at 9pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?
that solves that mystery
anybody else wish Flash was a cocky smart ass like in the animated stuff?
Technically that was Wally.
Who was the third guy he mentioned?
Next season’s bad guy?
I thought he said Devoe as in Bell Biv.
I couldn’t tell either. Sounded like Foe or Poe to me
Serenade him Barry. It’s the only way he’ll talk.
huh that was impressive
They should open a portal to her earth right in front of his portal
wait did he say he helped wells 13 years ago?
No one has mentioned where HR is.
Uh, wow…that is pretty glaring and I completely missed it. Maybe he’s _really_ into recording his stories.
Upstairs giving tours in the museum
Prepping to direct his episode in reality
Why is Iris assisting? She’s a former waitress and reporter. You’ve got 3 scientists there.
Batistas have steady hands?
They really should have cast Will Arnett as Abra Kadabra.
Perfect
Then you could play the Final Countdown as his theme music.
womp-womp
Give Ollie five minutes alone with Kadabra. He’ll talk.
Kadabra killed her boyfriend
and her brother
This villain would be so much more menacing if he had his cape and wand from the comics.
she comes from a dimension where incest is ok and he’s her dead brother
Sounds like a fun spinoff idea
Abra, Abra Kadabra we need to reach out and grab him.
They’ve spent so much time on Iris’ impending death I know she’s the only cast member that won’t die this season.
It’s not a bad gimmick, using super future tech as magic. But why crime? He could clean up in Vegas, probably more than he could ever steal.
because criminals don’t use logic to dictate their action
Gambit should sue for copyright infringement.
If they know when and where iris gets killed, why not set up some sort of portal or stasis trap at that position
Who has died more, Iris or Martha and Thomas Wayne?
Barry’s mom. She’s died every season.
Kadabra should have been andy dick or martin short