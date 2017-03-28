‘The Flash’ Meets A New Old Foe On This Week’s Geeky TV

The Best DC Show Casting Gags

Last week on The Flash, Barry and Kara realized their relationship problems through song, and Barry, of course, took exactly the wrong message from it. So he reproposed to Iris, and now they’re together just in time to fight an evil magician!

In the comics, Kadabra is a performer from the 64th century who comes back in time to impress us with his advanced technology, since all the mockery of Criss Angel and David Blaine was sadly lost to historians. That also makes him really dangerous, though, so Barry will have a fight on his hands at 8pm EST on the CW. Now, what’s happening over on Legends Of Tomorrow?

Yep, the Legion of Doom rewrote reality, and it stinks, because supervillains never bother to learn how to govern. Really, if you think about it, that’s what undoes all these guys, in the end, a lack of civics training. Taking over the world is cool, but then you have to, like, pave roads and build schools or people start whining at you. Sure, you can hire henchmen by the squad, but you can’t put mercs in charge of the DMV. We’ll see how their fantasy world crumbles right after Barry fighting magic at 9pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

