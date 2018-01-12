Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Force Awakens has a memorable (and divisive) ending, with Rey finally meeting this Luke Skywalker fellow she’s heard so much about on the far-away island of Ahch-To. She hands the Jedi legend his lightsaber and… [roll credits]. Of course, now that The Last Jedi is out, we know what happens next — Luke dismissively chucks his “elegant weapon for a more civilized age” behind him, almost killing a group (herd? pack? murder?) of porgs in the process — but it was quite the cliffhanger between movies. Especially after what Mark Hamill said in an interview with Empire magazine last year.

“There was something that happened at the end of The Force Awakens when I’m standing on the cliff,” the actor teased. “I called Rian [Johnson] in a panic because it was all wrong. He said, ‘It’s okay, I spoke to J.J. [Abrams] and he’s taking that scene out.’ It just didn’t match up with what Rian had written.”

Hamill finally revealed what that “something” was. Floating boulders are involved. While speaking to the Chinese media ahead of The Last Jedi‘s release there, he confessed, “When we were doing [The Force Awakens], Rian said, ‘We might have boulders floating to show your Force emanating,’ so I was led to believe that I still had the Force and it was really strong in me. When I read [The Last Jedi] before [Force] came out, I said, ‘What?!” and called J.J. or Rian to say, ‘Are you guys aware of this? Have you seen a cut? Is there floating boulders?’ And they said, ‘No, we caught that and we worked it all out.’”

The Luke Skywalker we see at the beginning of The Last Jedi has rejected the Force, so to have him showing off one of two things he learned from Yoda (the other: backflips) would have changed the movie entirely. Besides, even decades later, Luke was still tapped out on floating from scaring the Ewoks.

