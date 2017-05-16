Getty Image

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is keeping busy befriending gorillas and doing a press tour for Baywatch, and it was during this tour on Monday that he fielded multiple questions about his upcoming role in the DC Extended Universe. The Rock is set to play the villain (or anti-hero, as he sees it) Black Adam in what was going to be a Shazam movie but is now going to be a Black Adam movie followed by a Shazam movie. Rock was first offered the role of Shazam but requested to play the villain instead, and his interest in Black Adam definitely shows in the interview clips below.

In this first clip, Rock tells We Got This Covered who he’d like to see play Shazam: “The Lone Ranger” as in Armie Hammer. But Rock added Hammer is just one of the potential actors up for the role: