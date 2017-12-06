AMC

Things aren’t looking good for the KAH group on The Walking Dead right now following Dwight’s attempt to modify Rick’s plan and Eugene successfully hacking together an escape. The Saviors are now free from Sanctuary where they’ve been pinned up since the start of the season, keeping them from launching an effective counter strike. No such restrictions exist any more, and that means Rick and his people are about to find out what All Out War really means.

But hey, that’s all pretty grim to think about. And you’re here to laugh, right? This is The Walking Lulz, your one stop shop for The Walking Dead memes from season 8 episode 7, “Time for After.” And as usual, fans across the internet delivered a whole bunch of great material about that traitor Eugene, that other traitor Jadis, and that non-traitor but major screw up Daryl. Let’s get to it!