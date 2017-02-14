‘The Walking Dead’ Valentines Are Both Romantic And Creepy

AMC/Shutter

Depending on your level of cynicism and your relationship status, Valentine’s Day is either a shallow cash grab, a romantic holiday, or a reminder that the romance is dead. Each year people drown their sorrows in alcohol or chocolate (or both), overspend on a romantic dinner that will leave both parties too bloated and lethargic to participate in sexy times, or panic over forgetting to buy so much as a card and a single red rose. All in the name of a pagan holiday usurped by a man usurped by a Catholic martyr. But did it ever occur to you that the dead need love too? Probably not, unless you’re into some stuff that is definitely an inside thought and not to be shared with the public at large.

But should your living object of affection have an obsession with The Walking Dead, AMC is here to help. Over on Instagram, they’ve created a handful of loving yet oddly disturbing Valentine’s cards for the zombie-lover in your life. Not like that! Please. For the love of all that is good, make sure the apple of your eye remains among entirely among the living. Repeat. Do not be this guy. Or this lady.

We ❤️ our fans. New #TWD this Sunday at 9|8c. A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:41am PST

We only have eyes for you, but our heart is with #TWD next Sunday at 9|8c. A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:38pm PST