Ranking Carol's Most Bad-Ass Quotes

‘The Walking Dead’ Valentines Are Both Romantic And Creepy

#AMC #The Walking Dead
donna-dickens
Deputy Entertainment Editor
02.14.17

AMC/Shutter

Depending on your level of cynicism and your relationship status, Valentine’s Day is either a shallow cash grab, a romantic holiday, or a reminder that the romance is dead. Each year people drown their sorrows in alcohol or chocolate (or both), overspend on a romantic dinner that will leave both parties too bloated and lethargic to participate in sexy times, or panic over forgetting to buy so much as a card and a single red rose. All in the name of a pagan holiday usurped by a man usurped by a Catholic martyr. But did it ever occur to you that the dead need love too? Probably not, unless you’re into some stuff that is definitely an inside thought and not to be shared with the public at large.

But should your living object of affection have an obsession with The Walking Dead, AMC is here to help. Over on Instagram, they’ve created a handful of loving yet oddly disturbing Valentine’s cards for the zombie-lover in your life. Not like that! Please. For the love of all that is good, make sure the apple of your eye remains among entirely among the living. Repeat. Do not be this guy. Or this lady.

We ❤️ our fans. New #TWD this Sunday at 9|8c.

A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on

We only have eyes for you, but our heart is with #TWD next Sunday at 9|8c.

A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on

Would you rather be looking at flowers? Watch a new #TWD this Sunday at 9|8c.

A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCinstagramThe Walking DeadVALENTINE'S DAY
Author Profile Picture
Mother. Wife. Geek. Writer. Succinct. Donna Dickens has been writing for the Internet for almost a decade. She has a particular love of Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and the dark lord Cthulhu. Her favorite color is Octarine.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP