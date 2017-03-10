Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

It Turns Out The End Of ‘Logan’ Was Predicted Back In ‘The Wolverine’

03.09.17 26 mins ago

Fox

WARNING: Spoilers for Logan are ahead, so heed the warning if you hate being spoiled or haven’t seen the movie. Not sure what you’re waiting for, but this is a warning.

Writers have almost picked Logan clean for its secrets, Easter eggs, and references up to this point. The film owned the box office upon its release and provided a proper end to the Wolverine saga — and possible the current iteration of the X-Men franchise. If you’ve seen the film, you’re well aware why, but you’re also aware that none of it really affects the enjoyment watching Logan. It stands well on its own and is a pretty good movie. Is it the greatest comic film of all time or a film that’s going to buzz at the Awards shows? Probably not, but everybody sells with hyperbole these days.

That said, it does hold a few more surprises for fans of the series and fans of James Mangold’s take on the character. As it turns out, a passing glimpse into the future from The Wolverine turned out to finally come true at the end of Logan. Head below the violent gif to get to the spoiler material.

Fox

