You’re spoiled for choice when thinking of a cast MVP for Thor: Ragnarok, but a pair of newly unveiled “extended scenes” from the film might cement Jeff Goldblum at the top of your power rankings. Mind you, it’s hard to top Taika Waititi in anything.

Two clips have tumbled out featuring Goldblum in full Grandmaster mode playing Thor’s host/captor with highly quotable dialogue woven into the proceedings cuz Goldblum. In one scene, Goldblum finds himself frustrated that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) aren’t picking up on what he considers to be a pretty straightforward gesture. That irritation morphs into de facto charades where the hedonistic manipulator is adamant his “universal signals” aren’t that hard to get. It turns out, those signs aren’t as universal as he thinks. Or maybe they are. Watch the universal sign for dessert and see if it syncs up with your gesticulating.

In the other scene, we get an extended look at the execution scene where Thor witnesses what happens if you fall out of favor with the Grandmaster. It’s preceded by the Grandmaster’s frustration with the pest problem on his property, so really both clips drive home that Goldblum’s character has had better weeks. His frustration is our pleasure, of course. Both clips may not have been essential to Thor: Ragnarok, it’s still a blast seeing them.