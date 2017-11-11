Here’s How ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Landed Those Especially Great Cameos

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

*This article contains spoilers from Thor: Ragnarok! You have been warned!*

I’ve always been a bit upset that Thor: Ragnarok spoiled the Incredible Hulk’s involvement in the film with endless footage of the big green lug in trailers. But we get it: for marketing purposes, that’s one of the hooks they decided was worth showing. At least they did a much better job of keeping a couple other great cameos secret.

At the start of the film, we see a play put on by an Asgardian theater company recounting the plot of Thor: The Dark World from a much more Loki-friendly perspective. Loki is played by none other than Matt Damon, Thor is played by Chris Hemsworth’s brother Liam, and the play’s narrator is Australian actor Sam Niell, who starred in director Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Waititi recently spoke with Collider on how he pulled together the super troupe of actors for the cameos.

“Well, Sam … I made that call,” he said. “Luke, that was pretty easy, I just said ‘Luke, do you want to make fun of your brother’s acting in the second film?’ And then Matt is a friend of Chris’s so we just called him up and said ‘What are you doing, why don’t you come out here next week and just do this little bit?'”

They even managed to recreate a bit of Good Will Hunting magic which might turn up on the DVD extras.