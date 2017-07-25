Here's What You Need To Know About The Defenders

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Features A Whole Lot Of Improv According To Director Taika Waititi

#San Diego Comic-Con #SDCC 2017 #Thor #THOR: RAGNAROK #Marvel
Managing Editor, Trending
07.25.17

Marvel

The Thor: Ragnarok trailer delighted fans in Hall H on Saturday night at Comic-Con, introducing fans to our best look at the latest Thor adventure and just how different it stands from the films that have preceded. The trailer was full of little Marvel tidbits for fans to enjoy and it really showed how the film will balance the hefty world ending drama with plenty of laughs along the way. It takes the humor of The Avengers films and seems to turn it up a few notches.

One of the reasons is director Taika Waititi, a guy who knows a bit about being funny on the big screen and doing it with situations that might not always lend to comedy. He’s best known for Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do In The Shadows, but Thor: Ragnarok might become his big ticket prize if all works out. And one of the big reasons is because he didn’t seem to sacrifice his own style and tactics when making this film. According to an interview with MTV News, much of the dialogue in Thor is ad-libbed or tossed out on the spot by Waititi himself:

“I would say we improvised probably 80 percent of the film, or ad-libbed and threw in stuff. My style of working is I’ll often be behind the camera, or right next to the camera yelling words at people, like, ‘Say this, say this! Say it this way!’ I’ll straight-up give Anthony Hopkins a line reading. I don’t care.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Diego Comic-Con#SDCC 2017#Thor#THOR: RAGNAROK#Marvel
TAGSMarvelSan Diego Comic-ConSDCC 2017TAIKA WAITITITHORthor: ragnarok

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 7 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 7 days ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP