The Thor: Ragnarok trailer delighted fans in Hall H on Saturday night at Comic-Con, introducing fans to our best look at the latest Thor adventure and just how different it stands from the films that have preceded. The trailer was full of little Marvel tidbits for fans to enjoy and it really showed how the film will balance the hefty world ending drama with plenty of laughs along the way. It takes the humor of The Avengers films and seems to turn it up a few notches.

One of the reasons is director Taika Waititi, a guy who knows a bit about being funny on the big screen and doing it with situations that might not always lend to comedy. He’s best known for Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do In The Shadows, but Thor: Ragnarok might become his big ticket prize if all works out. And one of the big reasons is because he didn’t seem to sacrifice his own style and tactics when making this film. According to an interview with MTV News, much of the dialogue in Thor is ad-libbed or tossed out on the spot by Waititi himself: