‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Describes The ‘Batsh*t Crazy Fun’ Of Watching ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

10.12.17 59 mins ago

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn saw Thor: Ragnarok at the premiere on Tuesday, and he’s posted a review on Facebook in which he raves about his favorite characters (especially Miek), the film’s “batsh*t crazy fun” ’80s vibe, and about Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth’s humor, among other things.

“[Jon] Favreau and I laughed loudly, perhaps even inappropriately so, at nearly everything Jeff Goldblum did,” Gunn said. As was the case with the early screening reactions, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie also garnered praise, along with other co-stars:

Tessa Thompson is perfect as Valkyrie (my other new favorite character), and Taika as Korg steals every scene he’s in. […] I didn’t think Hulk could get better that he was in the first Avengers, but I think he’s captured here as well or better than he’s ever been captured in film OR comics.

