Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn saw Thor: Ragnarok at the premiere on Tuesday, and he’s posted a review on Facebook in which he raves about his favorite characters (especially Miek), the film’s “batsh*t crazy fun” ’80s vibe, and about Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth’s humor, among other things.

“[Jon] Favreau and I laughed loudly, perhaps even inappropriately so, at nearly everything Jeff Goldblum did,” Gunn said. As was the case with the early screening reactions, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie also garnered praise, along with other co-stars: