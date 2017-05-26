Marvel

Though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is dominating the box office, it’s never too soon to look forward to the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this case, that’s the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok. Based on the trailer alone, the third outing for the God of Thunder visual adheres closer to Jack Kirby’s comic aesthetic than any other Marvel film to date.

But the teaser raised more questions than it answered. Fans now know where Hulk was during Captain America: Civil War, but how long has he been in the tender care of Jeff Goldblum? We know Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroys Thor’s hammer (insert dick joke of your choice here) but how she fits in with Asgard’s already cluttered power struggle is unclear. And, of course, just where is Loki’s allegiance in all this? That was already enough questions, but now the Queensland Art Gallery of Australia is piling on a few more.

A current exhibit at the QAGoA features props and costumes from Marvel films. Entitled “Marvel: Creating the Cinematic Universe,” the official collaboration with Marvel showcases more than 500 pieces of artwork on top of the collection from films such as Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange. The most tantalizing pieces though are those from Thor: Ragnaorok.

From the official press release:

Alongside the original comic books which introduced the characters and influenced the films are dynamic works of concept and keyframe art, more than 60 original costumes, over 150 props, and never-before-seen set pieces from the upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok, including the majestic Asgardian throne room. The exhibition looks in detail at Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and The Avengers as a team, while also delving into the realms of Ant‑Man, Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Luckily for folks who can’t make it to Queensland, photos of the Thor: Ragnarok sets and costumes have already made their way to social media. First up: Hulk’s bed and weaponry. Of course, this opens up the question of how the Grandmaster is keeping Hulk from reverting to Bruce Banner. Since Banner definitely wouldn’t need to be sleeping in an alien skull.

Even more interesting is the Asgardian throne room set. The costumes for the extended cast are on display, but it’s the bright blue of Frigga’s robes that should give fans pause. After all, Frigga (Rene Russo) died in Thor: The Dark World. But with Odin missing and Loki assuming his form to rule Asgard, it seems the lost boy has resurrected his mother in some form, whether literally or through illusion. The murals behind the throne focusing on Loki and Frigga only solidify that the trickster god venerates his late mother. Or at least gives the illusion that he does. One can never tell with Loki.

The scale and detail of the Asgardian throne room @QAGOMA #MarvelGOMA exhibition is amazing. Not sure I fit in. #Marvel #Loki pic.twitter.com/962y0k8VjG — Liam Burke (@burkeliam) May 26, 2017