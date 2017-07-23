Hulk Speaks In Comic-Con’s Awesome ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer

Here's What You Need To Know About The Defenders

07.22.17

Marvel’s marathon San Diego Comic-Con panel was full of information covering the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Read our live blog!) We got the latest on Ant-Man 2, Captain Marvel (origin story incoming), and tons of little tidbits of info based on what’s in store in the years to come. But the majority of the panel focused on Thor and Black Panther, obviously, because both characters have movies coming out in the next six or seven months. All was normal, all was going to plan.

Then Hulk spoke.

Marvel delivered fans the trailer that brought down Hall H — Thor: Ragnarok. The trailer is almost entirely new footage that not only shows Hulk smashing, but Bruce Banner cutting up the enemy (while human) as he pilots around an Asgardian (???) jet.

Oh yeah, HULK SPOKE!

