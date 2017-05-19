Tom Hardy Is Starring In The ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Movie ‘Venom’

Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Hardy must hate his face. Between Bane, Max, and Farrier’s masks in The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Dunkirk; Michael Gordon Peterson’s white-face makeup in Bronson; and John Fitzgerald’s less-than-majestic facial hair in The Revenant, Hardy often has something covering his handsome mug. That’s probably how the Oscar nominee picked his next role.

Sony announced on Friday that Hardy will star in the Spider-Man spinoff movie, Venom, where he’ll play one of the webslinger’s most popular villains. Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer is on board to direct. Venom was created by writer David Michelinie and artists Todd McFarlane (of Spawn fame) and Mike Zeck in the late 1980s, and he’s been a fixture in the Spider-Man universe ever since, appearing in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Spider-Man 3, where the symbiote was played by Topher Grace.

Presumably Hardy’s Venom will be a little more menacing.

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, the latter of whom worked on The Amazing Spider-Man 2, wrote the script for Venom. Plot details are being kept in the black but Hardy, who is said to be a Venom fan, will play Eddie Brock, the character who first became Venom. (Via)

Eddie Brock, as seen here.

MARVEL

Still more intelligible than Hardy. Venom comes out on October 5.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)