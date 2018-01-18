The New ‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer Shows Lara Croft Is A Survivor

#Tomb Raider #Trailers
Senior Contributor
01.18.18

Though Tomb Raider helped turn Angelina Jolie into an action star, the franchise lay fallow on screen for years while the video games shifted from cartoony dinosaur killing to more serious supernatural horror. So, the Tomb Raider reboot, starring Alicia Vikander, has a lot on its shoulders, and most of that appears to be resting on a new take on Lara Croft.

Mostly the trailer, set to Destiny’s Child and sadly only featuring a little bit of the very-into-it Walton Goggins, is about establishing just how Croft can take such insane amounts of abuse. Turns out this Lara, in addition to being highly educated and very rich, is an MMA fighter who whips around London like a cyclist straight out of the underrated Premium Rush. Hence why somebody as slight as Vikander can bounce off trees before hitting a river, get thrown down mineshafts, dangle off rusted-out airplane wings over waterfalls, and murder henchmen with ice axes.

Interestingly, the trailer doesn’t hint at the supernatural elements that we know are there, namely the vengeful demi-god keeping people trapped until she finds a new body to occupy, something Lara puts a firm end to with a sawed-off shotgun. But hey, they have to save something for the movie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tomb Raider#Trailers
TAGSALICIA VIKANDERTOMB RAIDERTRAILERS

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 2 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 6 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP