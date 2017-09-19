The First ‘Tomb Raider’ Teaser Features Alicia Vikander Cheating Death

#Tomb Raider
09.19.17 17 mins ago

Tomb Raider‘s first trailer is going to drop later today, but we already have a little bit of the footage as well as a new poster. Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina) is playing Lara Croft, specifically the young, shipwrecked, first-time adventurer version from the 2013 video game which saw the character finding new and ever more acrobatic ways to die.

Here’s the full synopsis for this Tomb Raider movie, although it’s strangely absent any mention of punching sharks.

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.

Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who — against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit — must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.

If she pulls that off, it may even lift the curse.

Tomb Raider punches sharks (or doesn’t) this March 16th, 2018.

(Via Tomb Raider and Regal Movies)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tomb Raider
TAGSALICIA VIKANDERdaniel wuDOMINIC WESTkristin scott thomasRoar UthaugTOMB RAIDERWALTON GOGGINS

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 7 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP