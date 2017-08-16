There might be a romantic side to the wildling we know. Go to our Facebook page and learn more about #TormundGiantsbane @khivju #GameofThrones A post shared by HBO Nordic (@hbonordic) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

Maybe it was the love that was never meant to be. Tormund Giantsbane: leader of the Free Folk and lover of chicken, and Brienne of Tarth, honorable knight and keeper of oaths, may never be together. Fans want it to happen, maybe some of the people in Winterfell want it to happen, and Tormund definitely wants it to happen, but it could be too late for the awkward romance. Tormund is on a suicide mission to capture a wight beyond the wall with Jon Snow and the rest of his elite crew of bastards and badasses.

But this is Tormund’s own fault. Maybe he could’ve found love with Brienne had he not acted like such a creep. Gwendoline Christie even said that the relationship had to be based on respect, not leering.