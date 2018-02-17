The ‘Transformers’ Franchise Is Reportedly Getting A Reboot, Likely Without Michael Bay

#Transformers
Managing Editor, Trending
02.17.18 3 Comments

Paramount

The disappointing box office returns for Transformers: The Last Knight — by comparison to the previous films, of course — has likely brought an end to the Michael Bay version of the Robots in Disguise according to a Hasbro investor presentation at New York Toy Fair. Though the Bumblebee solo film is set to drop this Christmas, the company hinted that their new agreement with Paramount will lead to a “reset” following the film’s release according to i09:

We’re actively developing live action and animated films, and have dated several under this new agreement. We’re excited about this year’s Transformers: Bumblebee, as we work with the new Paramount team to reset the future direction of Transformers. We’ll be partially financing the production of these films, and Bumblebee is the first under the new agreement.

Now reset doesn’t necessarily mean that the current Transformers are going away, but many are leaning that way due to Hasbro’s deal with their other properties.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Transformers
TAGSBUMBLEBEEHasbroMichael Baytransformers

The RX

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 1 day ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 2 days ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 3 days ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP