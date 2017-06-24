Paramount

WARNING: Spoilers for the ending of Transformers: The Last Knight ahead

There seems to be a consensus that the latest entry in the Transformers film franchise is not the best waste of time at the theater this summer. The Last Knight is reportedly Mark Wahlberg and Michael Bay’s final hurrah with the transforming robot series, but that doesn’t mean it’s the last film we’re going to see with these characters. There’s the spin-off with Bumblebee dropping next year, featuring the voiceless robot in the ’80s, and then Bay has teased the existence of at least a dozen more sequel ideas to be explored in the future. While he might not be directing them, someone will be carrying to torch and using it to blow things up for a long time.

So where does The Last Knight come in? It’s got last in the title, but the film doesn’t even tell a story that could be considered the end for the Autobots, Decepticons, and whatever human characters become the true focus of the films next time around. There’s not promise that any of it will make sense, but the end of Knight does indicate that the Transformers series could be ready to branch out a bit into a scale we haven’t witnessed in these films to this point. That’s saying a lot for Michael Bay and company.