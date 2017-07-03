‘Valerian’ Offers Up New Clips As Early Screening Reactions Arrive

07.03.17

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets is a gamble for director Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, The Professional). Will the most expensive independent film ever made, based on an influential comic that’s unfamiliar to many Americans, draw a big enough crowd to justify the $200 million budget? Early screening reactions suggest the film needs to be seen on a big screen, an opinion which makes sense when you consider Valerian has 2,734 special effects shots compared to The Fifth Element‘s 188.

