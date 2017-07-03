Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets is a gamble for director Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, The Professional). Will the most expensive independent film ever made, based on an influential comic that’s unfamiliar to many Americans, draw a big enough crowd to justify the $200 million budget? Early screening reactions suggest the film needs to be seen on a big screen, an opinion which makes sense when you consider Valerian has 2,734 special effects shots compared to The Fifth Element‘s 188.
‘Valerian’ Offers Up New Clips As Early Screening Reactions Arrive
Entertainment Editor
07.03.17
Around The Web
TOPICS#Twitter
Make The Most Of Summer '17
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts
Colleen Dunn 06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best
Allison Sanchez and Alia Stearns 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer
Steve Bramucci 06.28.17 5 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip
Allison Sanchez 06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer
Zach Johnston 06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With