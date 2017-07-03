‘Valerian’ Offers Up New Clips As Early Screening Reactions Arrive

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets is a gamble for director Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, The Professional). Will the most expensive independent film ever made, based on an influential comic that’s unfamiliar to many Americans, draw a big enough crowd to justify the $200 million budget? Early screening reactions suggest the film needs to be seen on a big screen, an opinion which makes sense when you consider Valerian has 2,734 special effects shots compared to The Fifth Element‘s 188.

With all my heart & soul I loved @lucbesson's Valerian. Inventive sci-fi. Epic action. Insane visual effects. See it on biggest screen asap. pic.twitter.com/a5wbVMm2Z2 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 29, 2017

mixed on Valerian, BUT: this movie is god damn SPECTACULAR to look at. if you're going to fork out extra $ for 3D, do it for this. — e. oliver whitney (@CinemaBite) June 29, 2017

#Valerian embargo is up. I really liked it. A fun, visually stunning sci-fi adventure. We need more space operas that are this colorful. — michelle buchman (@michelledeidre) June 29, 2017