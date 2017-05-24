Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The third trailer for Luc Besson’s Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets has arrived, and the trippy elements from the director of The Fifth Element are on full display here, as they were in the first and second trailers. Although we’d be remiss if we didn’t complain about the decided lack of Rihanna’s alien stripper character in this trailer. You can’t cast Rihanna as an alien who strips and then bury the lede. And yeah, sure, there are plenty of other things to see in a $180 million movie, fair enough, nonexistent person I’m currently arguing with.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner- blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him. Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha’s seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger.

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets And Also Rihanna Is A Saucy Alien In This opens July 21st.

(Via Valerian and EuropaCorp)