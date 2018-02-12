Sony

We know Venom will see Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock / Venom playing a journalist who will, at some point, likely be interviewing someone from the Life Foundation (who want to create their own symbiotes). We even saw Riz Ahmed as Life Foundation boss Dr. Carlton Drake for a brief moment in the first Venom trailer. Ahmed had been previously rumored to be playing Carnage, so it looked like Carnage wasn’t in the movie after all, even though Tom Hardy posted some artwork of the villain. But if a new rumor is true, Carnage still makes a late appearance, played by a different actor.

In the comics, a serial killer named Cletus Kasady shares a cell at Ryker’s Island (not a misspelling) with Eddie Brock, which exposes him to the symbiote which turns him into Carnage. According to That Hashtag Show, this storyline is being adapted to the San Francisco setting of the film. They say a scene near the end (possibly even after the credits) shows Brock locked up in San Quentin prison, with Kasady as his cellmate. Reportedly, “a portion of Brock’s symbiote begins making its way towards Kasady before we are cut to black.”

They also have an educated guess about who will play him: Woody Harrelson, who has been cast as an unnamed character but hasn’t been seen in any set videos or photos (as the other actors have been). Back when Harrelson was cast, Variety described his character only as “a henchman of sorts,” so it isn’t a huge leap to wonder if he’s playing a serial killer. But it could all just as easily be wishful thinking by people who really want to see Carnage in a sequel. The only thing that is certain is that we really didn’t expect to be talking about Woody Harrelson for the second time today. He definitely hasn’t Munsoned his career.

(Via That Hashtag Show and Variety)