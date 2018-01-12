That Seemingly Boring First Look At Tom Hardy In ‘Venom’ Sneakily Revealed Plot Details

01.12.18

You can view a seemingly boring photo of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom over at IGN. That photo, released Thursday, had a lot of people saying, “Oh cool, the first picture of Tom Hardy in Venom looks… uh, that’s just Tom Hardy, guys.” But if you looked a little closer at the memo pad he’s holding, a few plot details sneak out.

The memo pad makes it clear he’s interviewing someone, not that we’d be surprised he’s working as a journalist (that was expected). But it’s who he’s interview that’s interesting. Here’s what the memo pad says, with the third question being partially obscured:

So how exactly does the Life Foundation go about testing its pharmaceuticals?

What about the allegations your empire is built on?

That you recruit the most vulnerable of us to volunteer for the testing that more often than not end up […] them?

