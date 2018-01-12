Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can view a seemingly boring photo of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom over at IGN. That photo, released Thursday, had a lot of people saying, “Oh cool, the first picture of Tom Hardy in Venom looks… uh, that’s just Tom Hardy, guys.” But if you looked a little closer at the memo pad he’s holding, a few plot details sneak out.

The memo pad makes it clear he’s interviewing someone, not that we’d be surprised he’s working as a journalist (that was expected). But it’s who he’s interview that’s interesting. Here’s what the memo pad says, with the third question being partially obscured: