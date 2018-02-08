“We all have our own problems. Our own issues. Our own demons.” That’s Tom Hardy talking (in a somewhat dissettling American accent we’re not used to hearing from Hardy) in the first trailer for Spider-Man spin-off Venom. Hardy’s brooding journalist take on Eddie Brock / Venom is sure to make you say “Topher Grace who?” (if you weren’t saying that already).
Tom Hardy announced the coming of the trailer via his Instagram page on Wednesday, sharing a poster from the film that unfortunately had none of the partial nudity we’ve come to expect in any photo Tom Hardy posts on social media.
Why does he sound like Mike Tyson?
Something tells me Venom proper won’t appear until the last 15 minutes of the movie.
It will be interesting to see how they work out the whole Venom-is-anti-Spider-Man-right-down-to-the-design-of-his-costume without actually, you know, including Spider-Man in the film. This feels like a relic of the deleted Amazing Spider-Man timeline and also misses some opportunities. With all of the “SPACE” stuff going down in the upcoming Avengers flicks, it would have been cool for them to use some patience and find a way to integrate some version of the original symbiote origin story. I know those films are crammed with characters already but an arc through the second film where Spidey’s new costume makes him more powerful and helps to turn the tide while he gets all ruthless and murder-y with Thanos’s minions would set up the next Spider-Man film WITH Venom really nicely.
Simpler version: The Symbiote was from Mars and astronauts accidentally brought it back to Earth. Worked just fine for me in the animated series.
That poster he shared on his Instagram fucking blows. Super inconsistent with theme and approach. Also, was the designer like … I know what this “VENOM” text needs! Photoshop CHROME FILTER to the rescue!!!!!
this shit looks weak. looks like a standard boxer addicted to drugs and has to do gangster stuff to feed his daughter type of trash.
also how stupid is it to end you articles with “god loves us and wants us to be happy” about some dog shit instagram drivel.
You seem fun.
lol well thanks for not deleting my comment unlike others here but it was all fine and i prob woulda just ended with lava taco night. the kitten pic as a distraction at the end ruined the punchline.
Marvel owns the rights to Venom but not Spiderman? Is Venom a good guy now or is his biggest enemy going to be himself sort of thing? Who owns Carnage? Is he the villain in this flick?
Dude there is no such word as “dissettling.”
Try “disconcerting” or “unsettling.”