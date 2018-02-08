“We all have our own problems. Our own issues. Our own demons.” That’s Tom Hardy talking (in a somewhat dissettling American accent we’re not used to hearing from Hardy) in the first trailer for Spider-Man spin-off Venom. Hardy’s brooding journalist take on Eddie Brock / Venom is sure to make you say “Topher Grace who?” (if you weren’t saying that already).

Tom Hardy announced the coming of the trailer via his Instagram page on Wednesday, sharing a poster from the film that unfortunately had none of the partial nudity we’ve come to expect in any photo Tom Hardy posts on social media.