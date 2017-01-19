Momentum Pictures

If you haven’t heard about the upcoming gothic psychological thriller Voice From the Stone starring Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, you’re not alone. Based on the 1996 novel of the same name from Silvi Raffo, the small independent film has been quietly kicking around Hollywood since filming wrapped back in 2014. Up until now, most information about the project has come from rock band Evanescence, who released seven videos about their involvement in the project last year. Including this teaser.

But now Voice From the Stone has been plucked from Hollywood limbo by Momentum Pictures, with a simultaneous release in both select theaters and On Demand/Digital HD on April 28, 2017. That doesn’t leave a lot of time to get the word out, but the first set of official images and synopsis Momentum just launched should go a long way towards giving audiences an idea of the film’s tone.

A haunting thriller set in an isolated castle in 1950s Tuscany, Voice From the Stone tells the story of Verena, a determined young nurse who is hired to help the mute young heir within. But the more she observes the him, the more Verena becomes convinced he has fallen under the spell of a powerful and otherworldly persona trapped in the villa’s stone walls, one that seems to be rapidly entwining with her own. [The film co-stars] Marton Csokas (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring). Eric D. Howell makes his directorial debut with the screenplay written by Andrew Shaw.

The gothic genre (and it’s many subgenres such as Gothic Romance, American Gothic, Southern Gothic, and Gothic Horror) is on the cusp of experiencing a renaissance. From the recent Crimson Peak by Guillermo del Toro and American Gothic on CBS to the upcoming Reba McEntire drama, the groundwork is there for a resurgence of moody, brooding cinema that ratchets the tension and terror up by inches. If these images are indicative of the final film, Voice From the Stone, Clarke’s turn as Verena will join the ranks of other imperiled yet resident gothic heroines.

