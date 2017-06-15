Here’s Your First Look At ‘Bad Ape’ In A Clip From ‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’

06.15.17 2 hours ago

War For The Planet Of The Apes, the third entry in Fox’s Planet Of The Apes reboot series, already flung out the final trailer, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t new videos to ooo, ahhh, or ook ook ook at. Fox released an extended clip (above) and a new TV spot (below). The clip gives us a first look at Steve Zahn’s character, “Bad Ape.”

Caesar [Andy Serkis] and his band of Simian brothers discover an unknown, newly evolved ape named “Bad Ape” (Steve Zahn) — an escapee from a zoo. For the first time in the trilogy, Caesar and his apes discover a new ape outside of their tribe, marking a critical moment in the war between Humans and Apes.

They happen upon Bad Ape in a tense scene where they chase down someone they thought was a person after they see him approaching the little human girl they’ve adopted into their tribe like some straight up Jungle Book shizz. That little girl, by the way, is named Nova, and it’s been confirmed she’s the same character as the one played by Linda Harrison in the original Planet Of The Apes (1968). That marks one of the few direct tie-ins to the previous movies in this reboot, unless Mark Wahlberg crash lands a spaceship into the third act of this thing (oh God please no).

Around The Web

TAGSANDY SERKISFoxMATT REEVESplanet of the apesSTEVE ZAHNWar for the Planet of the ApesWOODY HARRELSON

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP