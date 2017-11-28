Warner Bros.

WARNING: Fairly obvious spoilers for Justice League ahead

If you have been following the saga of Henry Cavill’s mustache and its digital removal from all of his scenes in Justice League, you’ve been missing out on one of the oddest stories in cinema. When Henry Cavill was brought back in for reshoots on the DC Comics blockbuster, his mustache from his role in Mission: Impossible 6 had to be digitally removed from the film. This was achieved to the tune of $25 million in post-production and seemed crazy at the time, especially when you consider this is one of the biggest superhero films of all time on paper.

It would seem that shaving it off and working with Paramount on Mission: Impossible would be easier, but the studio was requiring that the mustache stayed in place while their film was still in production. And now, according to a VFX worker on the film during a Reddit AMA, confirmed to be legit by the moderators, the decision by Paramount seems to be allegedly due to stubborness and “pettiness”. Warner Bros. reportedly offered to pay costs for Cavill’s beard to be digitally added to Mission: Impossible after it had been shaved, but they refused: