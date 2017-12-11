‘Batgirl’ And ‘Green Lantern Corps’ Still Coming: Warner Releases Its Current Slate Of Upcoming DC Films

#Justice League Dark
Entertainment Editor
12.11.17

WB

Warner is restructuring their DC films after the huge amount of money Justice League made just wasn’t huge enough, but how will the shakeup effect their future slate of films? Perhaps not as much as you might have guessed, based on Warner’s panel at Comic Con Experience 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday. We got to see how their current slate compares to the ones released in 2014 and July of this year, and how it also cross-references with movies rumored to be in the works.

Here are the films Warner listed at Sunday’s panel, in order mentioned:

  • Wonder Woman II
  • Aquaman
  • Flashpoint
  • Justice League Dark
  • Suicide Squad 2
  • Shazam
  • Batgirl
  • Green Lantern Corps
  • The Batman

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justice League Dark
TAGSAQUAMANBatgirlflashpointgreen lantern corpsjustice league darkSUICIDE SQUAD 2WARNERWONDER WOMAN 2

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 4 days ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP