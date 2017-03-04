Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Look, let’s say you can’t make it to the theater to see Logan this weekend but you want to see this Deadpool 2 tease that everybody is talking about. You could always search for a horrible cam version and wait to see the real thing at the theater. Or, better option, go to Ryan Reynolds Twitter and YouTube accounts to check out the official release right now. That or click play above, whatever floats your boat.

Fox

Anyway, we get a new guilty pleasure song to fawn over from John Parr — though I think we could’ve skipped the St. Emo’s Fire theme for “Naughty, Naughty,” right? — and we get some fresh Deadpool material to break down, unpack, decode, inspect, and theorize over. Superman references aside, it’s always a pleasure to hear Hans Zimmer’s music from True Romance. Or his cover of Carl Orff’s work if you’re a damn stickler. Either way, it’s the musical choice that really matters here.