An R-Rated Animated 'Watchmen' Film Could Be On The Way If These Rumors Are True

Managing Editor, Trending
04.14.17

Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder’s Watchmen was definitely a divisive superhero film, probably even before it hit theaters. Filming Watchmen, in general, has always been a sketchy prospect, so it’s a miracle we got a film at all — especially one that actually isn’t horrible. Snyder’s desire to stick close to the source material, save for that one key moment, really helped him avoid the troubles he seems to be facing with the current DC slate of films.

That said, if you didn’t enjoy his take or just wish that Terry Gilliam got a shot to make his version, you could soon have yet another option for enjoying Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon’s classic comic story. Currently, you can enjoy Snyder’s film or a motion comic using the original Watchmen comics, but a report by CBR using a survey from the Warner Bros. “‘A-List Community’ program” seems to indicate an animated adaptation is on the way using an “animation style that mirrors the source material.”

