New Line

Wesley Snipes has three Blade films under his belt and judging by a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old actor is game to pick up his sword once again. That’s not the only comic book character he’s interested in either.

Speaking with THR, Snipes noted he was open to another film as the vampire hunter. Making a fourth film is a possibility that Snipes has hinted at for a while now.

“I am very much open to all of the possibilities,” said Snipes. “If Blade 4 comes along, that is a conversation we can have. And there are other characters in the Marvel universe that, if they want to invite me to play around with, I am with that too. I think the fans have a hunger for me to revision the Blade character, so that could limit where they could place me as another character in that universe.”

Your mileage on a fourth installment may vary, but the idea of Snipes playing another character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opens up all kinds of intriguing and enticing possibilities. The actor also shared his thoughts on the evolution of Marvel’s movie output.

“I think the real shift is when they started bringing real character actors into the projects, people who are capable of creating three-dimensional characters and story and nuance, like Robert Downey, ” he offered. “I think that is also what made Blade a success. I had a theatrical, classically trained stage performer background, and all of those skills I brought to the character of Blade. I am always supportive of the actors. I think that is the key to some of the pillars of success we see at Marvel.”

The ball appears to be in Marvel’s court on this one. If they want Wesley Snipes they know where to find him. And where to find him is on Twitter doing marvellous things.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)