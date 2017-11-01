‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Creature Creator Reveals More About Those Adorable Porgs

11.01.17

Disney

When the second full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released, people went wild about porgs, the “Star Wars version of puffins” who get into everything and have seemingly befriended Chewbacca. Oscar-winner Neal Scanlan (head of the Creature Workshop for Star Wars) confirms the interspecies fuzzy friendship and reveals more about porgs, those “ice foxes”, and BB-8 in an interview in tomorrow’s EMPIRE Magazine.

The porgs live alongside Luke Skywalker on the island of Ahch-To on Luke’s Sadness Planet. (The planet isn’t called “Luke’s Sadness Planet” but that’s the only name we’ll acknowledge.) Scanlan reveals that the porgs are genetically similar to another, more advanced species on the same island, the “caretakers”:

“With Ahch-To, it felt like the only creatures that would ever exist on this island were those indigenous to it, where very few other species and DNA would have reached them, so they’re an extrapolation from the porgs and have bird-like feet, but they’re a further developed race.”

