NBC

Shazam! has long been in development, but things finally moved forward recently after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson signed on to play the villain Black Adam, who will also be — in Rock’s words — an anti-hero. Although we don’t know for certain if Johnson will appear in Shazam! (he probably won’t) or if he’ll hold off until a sequel or (most likely) the Black Adam standalone movie, we’ve learned Johnson will be an executive producer on Shazam!, and we now also know a lot more about the plot and cast thanks to a press release.

New Line’s press release starts with some things we already know: the film is now in production; it’s being directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation); and it stars Zachary Levi (Chuck) as Shazam, Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson, and Mark Strong (Kingsman) as the villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. But then the release veers off into some plot details and surprising cast members.

Most surprising is that the cast includes The Wizard (played by Ron Cephas Jones), and the character named Mary (played by Grace Fulton) has been confirmed to be Mary Marvel.