Chris Hemsworth just finished his work on the set of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 (shot back-to-back in Atlanta), and he confirms to USA Today that Avengers 4 (releasing May 3rd, 2019) is the end of his current contract to play Thor. “Contractually, right now — yeah, this is it. I’m done. I won’t be playing the character again,” he said. “It’s sort of a scary thought.”

However, he may not be done with the character after all. He thinks the crazy, colorful, and hilarious Thor: Ragnarok “re-invented” the character, giving them new directions to continue the story in a fourth Thor movie. He says, of celebrating New Year’s Eve with director Taika Waititi, “We gave cheers a few times, to Thor 3, but it also was like, ‘What could we do with four? We could do this and this.’ We were throwing ideas around. I felt like we re-invented him. There is a bigger platform now to continue if we want to.”

Hemsworth told USA Today he even discussed it with Marvel head Kevin Feige, who reportedly told him, “Look, we just have to concentrate on [Avengers] now.” Hemsworth seems to agree with Feige, saying, “It’s a conversation for further down the road, if it was going to happen.”

Well, if he needs to convince Marvel he’s got enough range to take Thor in new directions, he need only show them how he can play a shirtless doctor and a shirtless doctor with glasses.

