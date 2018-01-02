LUCASFILM

One of the biggest questions lingering from The Force Awakens was, “Who are Rey’s parents?” Was she a Skywalker, because everyone in Star Wars is somehow connected to that darn family, or a Kenobi? It turns out, as Kylo Ren explained in a powerful moment during The Last Jedi, Rey’s mom and dad are… nobody, “filthy junk traders” who sold her for “drinking money. They’re dead in a pauper’s grave in the Jakku desert. You come from nothing.” That’s a definitive answer to the parentage question, and it’s also the “most difficult thing dramatically for Rey in this movie to hear,” according to director Rian Johnson.

“The easy thing would be, ‘Yes, your parents are so and so and here’s your place in the world’… The hardest thing she could hear would be, ‘No, you’re not going to get the answer. This is not going to define you. You’re going to have to find your own place in this world. Kylo is going to use that even as leverage to try and make you feel insecure, and you’re going to have to stand on your own two feet.’” (Via)

But Johnson, who is leading a new Star Wars trilogy but won’t be returning for Episode IX, also teased the possibility that Kylo was lying to Rey. “Anything’s still open, and I’m not writing the next film,” he said. “[J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio] are doing it.” Johnson added, “With all of these movies, Obi-Wan’s whole speech about a certain point of view always applies, so I think that you have to always think about the context of how information is given.”

Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren, and the rest of the post-Lucas gang are only confirmed for one more movie. There is no reason for Abrams to return to the question of Rey’s parents, when there are so many other stories worth telling. Unless it turns out she’s the offspring of Chewbacca and that screaming porg aboard the Millennium Falcon. Now that I would want to know about.

