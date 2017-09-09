Lucasfilm

As most were shocked to find out earlier this week, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow was fired as the director for the final installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy. Discussion over why the director would’ve been removed from the director’s chair on Episode IX and who would replace him started almost immediately, with a few jokes about The Book Of Henry tossed in for good measure. While any reaction to the other films of Trevorrow isn’t likely to have had an effect on his standing with Lucasfilm, Vulture reached out to someone with reported knowledge of the situation to find out the real reason.

In short, Trevorrow’s tenure as Star Wars director seems to have due to disagreements with Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm president and shepherd of the Star Wars brand after the Disney purchase. That much is clear based on what has been officially announced from Lucasfilm. But according to Vulture, Trevorrow’s departure is due to the director being allegedly difficult to work with: