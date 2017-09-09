As most were shocked to find out earlier this week, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow was fired as the director for the final installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy. Discussion over why the director would’ve been removed from the director’s chair on Episode IX and who would replace him started almost immediately, with a few jokes about The Book Of Henry tossed in for good measure. While any reaction to the other films of Trevorrow isn’t likely to have had an effect on his standing with Lucasfilm, Vulture reached out to someone with reported knowledge of the situation to find out the real reason.
In short, Trevorrow’s tenure as Star Wars director seems to have due to disagreements with Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm president and shepherd of the Star Wars brand after the Disney purchase. That much is clear based on what has been officially announced from Lucasfilm. But according to Vulture, Trevorrow’s departure is due to the director being allegedly difficult to work with:
“During the making of Jurassic World, he focused a great deal of his creative energies on asserting his opinion,” the executive explains. “But because he had been personally hired by Spielberg, nobody could say, ‘You’re fired.’ Once that film went through the roof and he chose to do Henry, [Trevorrow] was unbearable. He had an egotistical point of view— and he was always asserting that…
“When the reviews for Book of Henry came out, there was immediately conjecture that Kathy was going to dump him because they weren’t thrilled with working with him anyway,” the executive continues. “He’s a difficult guy. He’s really, really, really confident. Let’s call it that.”
I like the cut of Kennedy’s gib. And this news thrilled me, as I found Jurrasic World horribly corny and, even worse, just boring. I feared he’d take the same route of style over substance on SW.
to be honest even the style in jurassic world was bland. the main dinosour looked like a white t rex and chris pratt really didnt have much to do
