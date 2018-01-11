Rian Johnson Explains Why Luke Skywalker Was Wielding His Blue Lightsaber In ‘The Last Jedi’

#Star Wars
01.10.18 2 hours ago 5 Comments

Lucasfilm

Spoilers for The Last Jedi, obviously.

The Last Jedi pushed the story of the Skywalkers and the intergalactic struggle between the Resistance and the First Order in ways few expected. It’s dark, funny, and it forces tough moments on the audience. It’s also not without its share of flaws (like every single Star Wars movie known to man).

The reviews from fans have been decidedly mixed, and the internet has ultimately focused on perceived plot holes and Kylo Ren’s thick torso more than anything since it’s release, but now director and writer Rian Johnson is here to explain some things. Of course, Johnson feeling the need to break down his movie might actually mean he’s made something unclear and unfocused, but let’s get down to the nitty-gritty: Why does Luke Skywalker have a blue lightsaber when he’s “fighting” Kylo Ren at the end of the movie? We all know his lightsaber is green, and Darth Vader’s blue saber was destroyed.

IGN asked him the all-important question:

“[Luke] is basically tailoring this projection to have maximum effect on Kylo,” Johnson explained. “He knows that Kylo’s Achilles heel is his rage, and so that’s why he kind of makes himself look younger, the way Kylo would’ve last seen him in their confrontation at the temple and that’s why he decided to bring Kylo’s grandfather’s lightsaber down there — the lightsaber that Kylo screamed at Rey, ‘that’s mine, that belongs to me.’”

It’s nice to have this answer. Now here’s a new question: How does Kylo know that’s his grandpa’s lightsaber considering Anakin Skywalker’s use of a blue laser sword was minimal compared to his decades employing the use of a red, Sith saber?

Where is that thing?

(Via IGN)

