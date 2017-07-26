Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman’s success at the theater this summer has injected some fresh life into fans of the DCEU and seemingly changed critical perception of where Warner Bros. is heading with their DC Comics offerings. Hearing that they’re re-shooting parts of Justice League — featuring some trouble with Superman’s mustache — you’d have to think that the studio is doing their best to work some more Diana into the mix. They certainly did their fair share at Comic-Con, having her kick off the trailer.

We found out most of Warner’s slate for the future DCEU films over the next few years, but only knew the release dates for Aquaman in 2018, and then Shazam and Justice League Part 2 in 2019. Now you can add Wonder Woman 2 to that list, with the studio giving Patty Jenkins’ follow-up to the smash-hit a December 13th release date in 2019. That’s a final kicker to an already busy year for Warner, but also puts the film up against plenty of competition from other studios. Not only will the second part of Justice League already be facing off with the fourth Avengers film from Marvel, 2019 will also see the end of the latest Star Wars trilogy with Episode 9.