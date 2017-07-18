Wonder Woman Facts You Should Know | HitFix

‘Wonder Woman’ Breaks More Records, Sequel News Is Coming, And Warner Dates Two DCEU Movies

#Wonder Woman
07.18.17 17 mins ago

Warner

Wonder Woman just keeps breaking records. It quickly became the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman as well as the highest-grossing DCEU movie, and — as of Monday — it has the third largest domestic box office of all movies released by Warner (not adjusted for inflation), taking the spot formerly held by 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The top two spots still belong to Chris Nolan’s The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, whose domestic grosses (not adjusted for inflation) were $533.3 million and $448.1 million to Wonder Woman‘s $381+ million and counting. Wonder Woman will likely end its run with over $390 million domestic, making it the top grossing movie of this summer in the U.S. market, beating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s domestic gross.

Not surprisingly, Warner is rushing to get a sequel into production, with rumors that it’ll be set during the cold war of the 1980s, with Chris Pine returning for a role somehow (he’s his own grandpa, perhaps?).

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner is going to announce the sequel at San Diego Comic-Con later this week, revealing the release date and finally confirming that Patty Jenkins is returning to direct.

Even though Warner is making us wait to find out the release date, they may have already tipped their hand when they announced a release date change for Game Night. Along with that announcement came release dates for an untitled WB animation film (a LEGO movie, maybe?), a WB event film, and two untitled DCEU movies. Via The Wrap:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman
TAGSbox officeCHRIS PINECOMIC-CON 2017GAL GADOTpatty jenkinsWARNERWonder WomanWONDER WOMAN 2

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 20 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 23 hours ago 9 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP