Warner

Wonder Woman just keeps breaking records. It quickly became the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman as well as the highest-grossing DCEU movie, and — as of Monday — it has the third largest domestic box office of all movies released by Warner (not adjusted for inflation), taking the spot formerly held by 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The top two spots still belong to Chris Nolan’s The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, whose domestic grosses (not adjusted for inflation) were $533.3 million and $448.1 million to Wonder Woman‘s $381+ million and counting. Wonder Woman will likely end its run with over $390 million domestic, making it the top grossing movie of this summer in the U.S. market, beating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s domestic gross.

Not surprisingly, Warner is rushing to get a sequel into production, with rumors that it’ll be set during the cold war of the 1980s, with Chris Pine returning for a role somehow (he’s his own grandpa, perhaps?).

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner is going to announce the sequel at San Diego Comic-Con later this week, revealing the release date and finally confirming that Patty Jenkins is returning to direct.

Even though Warner is making us wait to find out the release date, they may have already tipped their hand when they announced a release date change for Game Night. Along with that announcement came release dates for an untitled WB animation film (a LEGO movie, maybe?), a WB event film, and two untitled DCEU movies. Via The Wrap: