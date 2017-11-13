‘Wonder Woman 2’ Gets A New Release Date Away From ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

#Wonder Woman
11.13.17 1 hour ago

DC Films/Warner Bros.

The Force Awakens recorded the biggest opening weekend in box office history, and The Last Jedi is expected to usurp Jurassic World for second place. In other words: you’re not going to beat Star Wars, even if you’re an Amazonian princess. Warner Bros. announced on Monday that the release date for Wonder Woman 2, the sequel to this year’s $821 million-grossing Wonder Woman, has been pushed forward six weeks, from December 13, 2019 (or a week before Star Wars: Episode IX) to November 1.

Warner Bros. has moved the film up to Nov. 1, 2019 from its previous date of Dec. 13, 2019. Warners also announced the shift in the wake of the box-office success of Thor: Rangarok, which debuted on Nov. 3 to franchise-best numbers, proving that early November can be a lucrative corridor for superhero fare. Thor has grossed $211.6 million domestically and $650.1 million globally. (Via)

That takes care of the Star Wars problem for Warner Bros. Now they have to get rid of a rat. Gal Gadot is reportedly threatening to pull out of Wonder Woman 2 if high-profile producer Brett Ratner, who’s been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, is involved. “She’s tough and stands by her principles,” a source said. “She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

If Warner Bros. is smart, they’ll ditch Ratner quicker than the Millennium Falcon making the Kessel Run. (Next week, that reference will be rescheduled with a Wonder Woman quote.)

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman
TAGSGAL GADOTWonder WomanWONDER WOMAN 2

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP