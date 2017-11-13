DC Films/Warner Bros.

The Force Awakens recorded the biggest opening weekend in box office history, and The Last Jedi is expected to usurp Jurassic World for second place. In other words: you’re not going to beat Star Wars, even if you’re an Amazonian princess. Warner Bros. announced on Monday that the release date for Wonder Woman 2, the sequel to this year’s $821 million-grossing Wonder Woman, has been pushed forward six weeks, from December 13, 2019 (or a week before Star Wars: Episode IX) to November 1.

Warner Bros. has moved the film up to Nov. 1, 2019 from its previous date of Dec. 13, 2019. Warners also announced the shift in the wake of the box-office success of Thor: Rangarok, which debuted on Nov. 3 to franchise-best numbers, proving that early November can be a lucrative corridor for superhero fare. Thor has grossed $211.6 million domestically and $650.1 million globally. (Via)

That takes care of the Star Wars problem for Warner Bros. Now they have to get rid of a rat. Gal Gadot is reportedly threatening to pull out of Wonder Woman 2 if high-profile producer Brett Ratner, who’s been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, is involved. “She’s tough and stands by her principles,” a source said. “She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

If Warner Bros. is smart, they’ll ditch Ratner quicker than the Millennium Falcon making the Kessel Run. (Next week, that reference will be rescheduled with a Wonder Woman quote.)

