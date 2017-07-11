‘Wonder Woman 2’ Plot Details And Characters Raise So Many Questions

Warner

Wonder Woman has been having amazing B.O. results — even setting records along the way — so a sequel is an obvious next step. In May, Zack Snyder revealed a sequel is in development, while DC head Geoff Johns wouldn’t confirm or deny Snyder’s claim. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was soon confirmed to be working with Johns on an outline for the sequel. Although Jenkins hasn’t officially been announced as the director of Wonder Woman 2, she recently said she’d like the sequel to be “contemporary” and set in America. Now we know what time period is meant by “contemporary,” why Wonder Woman would be in America, and very surprising news about a character planned to be in the sequel.

Spoilers ahead.