In the world of DC Comics, Wonder Woman hails from an island known as Themyscira. Also known as Paradise Island, it is a magical land full of warrior women, scholarly women, entrepreneurial women, engineering women, and mythical beasts. What Themyscira doesn’t have is men. The origin stories vary but the gist remains the same: At some point in the ancient past Queen Hippolyta looked at the World of Men and thought “No thanks,” packed up her family and friends and fled the toxic masculinity that would eventually lead to Donald Trump.

Maybe she was on to something.

All this is to say that the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas will pay homage to Themyscira by holding a “No Guys Allowed” screening of Wonder Woman. From their website:

Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying “No Guys Allowed” for one special night at the Alamo Ritz. And when we say “Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,” we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.

According to the Alamo Drafthouse, the showing has already sold out and the staff is working on more to accommodate demand. However, if you’ve lived on the internet for more than two seconds, you know what happened next. The plaintive bleating of man-children crying “reverse sexism.” It’s not fair, they exclaim, to exclude men from one showing of Wonder Woman out of many. To paraphrase the great words of BirdsRightsActivist, these men are uncomfortable when we are not about them. I mean, it’s almost like this Wonder Woman screening is as close as men will ever get to feeling excluded based solely on their gender. Something women could never be able to imagine, unless they look anywhere, like at the all-male government health panels, finance CEOs, or Silicon Valley board rooms. Luckily, whoever runs the Facebook page for Alamo Drafthouse Austin has no tolerance for men stamping their feet and throwing temper tantrums.

We feel your pain, gentlemen. We just don’t care. Or, as Cody so wonderfully puts it:

