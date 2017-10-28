Warner Bros

The actress, ass-kicking and costume may have been the same for Wonder Woman in both Batman v Superman and the DC heroine’s stand-alone blockbuster, but it’s not a stretch to suggest we got two different Dianas in both movies. (Based on reviews and box office returns, one is definitely more popular than the other.) At a press event in China as part of the massive Justice League promotional blitz, Gal Gadot laid out one fundamental difference she sees in the Wonder Woman from BvS versus the more recent take.

“None of us knew exactly, exactly, the back story of Wonder Woman,” said Gadot according to a report from ComicBook.com. “And once they decided to shoot the solo movie for Wonder Woman and we started to dig in to understand the core of this character, we realized that, actually, there is no way that Wonder Woman would ever give up on mankind.”

This sort of revamping would explain why we got a more compassionate and less jaded Wonder Woman in the 2017 solo picture. Of course, Zack Snyder and Patty Jenkins have their own filmmaking styles, so that probably factored in a tad. Gadot believes the version of Wonder Woman we saw last is a better fit for the character.

“The reason why she left the island was because she wanted to make their lives better and safer—they are her calling,” she explained. “So, I’m giving you a very honest answer, but it was—sometimes in a creative process, you establish something that is not necessarily the right decision, but then you can always correct it and change it. So Wonder Woman will always be there, as far as she’s concerned, for mankind.”

Dang! Mankind is really getting spoiled in this deal, eh? Speaking of Wonder Woman’s cinematic adventures, the speculation courting new DC combo motion picture Justice League is set to arrive in theaters on November 17.

(Via ComicBook.com)